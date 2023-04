HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 18: The closing ceremony of 72nd Guwahati Bihu Sanmelani,Latasil, Uzanbazar was held on Monday.

The Bihu samragi was awarded in the memory of Anairam Nunisa and Raishmodi Nunisa.

The awards were coined as ‘ANAIRAM NUNISA and RAISHMODI NUNISA BIHU SAMRAGI AWARD 2023.’

Pratiksha Rani Borgohain was awarded the Bihu Samragi Award.

Dignitaries like Ashok Kumar Bishaya, president, Guwahati Bihu Sammelan, Nilupam Das, general secretary, Guwahati Bihu Sammelan and others.