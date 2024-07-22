HT Digital

July 22, Monday: The Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) has announced the organization of a qualifying football meet, scheduled to commence in August. This eagerly anticipated event aims to showcase local talent and provide a competitive platform for aspiring footballers in the region.

The qualifying meet will feature teams from various local clubs and institutions, all vying for a chance to progress to higher levels of competition. The GSA has expressed its commitment to promoting football in Guwahati and nurturing young athletes through such events.

Organizers have highlighted the importance of this meet in identifying and developing local talent. It is expected to attract a significant number of spectators and supporters, adding to the vibrant sports culture of Guwahati.

Football enthusiasts and the general public are encouraged to attend and support the participating teams. Further details about the schedule and venue will be released by the GSA in the coming days.

This qualifying football meet underscores the Guwahati Sports Association’s dedication to fostering sportsmanship and encouraging the growth of football in the region