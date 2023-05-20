Guwahati to get one more flyover, India’s second longest flyover to connect Noonmati with Dighalipukhuri

Guwahati 20th May: In a recent announcement, the Assam cabinet revealed its decision to build a new flyover in Guwahati, connecting Noonmati with Dighalipukhuri. The capital city of Assam is set to witness this major infrastructure development, which aims to improve connectivity within the metropolis.

The proposed flyover, named the Noonmati-Dighalipukhuri flyover, will be the second-longest in the country, spanning approximately 4.5 kilometers. With an estimated budget of Rs 853 crore, the project aims to connect the Noonmati FCI godown and RBI headquarters in Guwahati.

The flyover will feature four lanes, facilitating smoother traffic flow between Noonmati and Dighalipukhuri. Additionally, an extended arm with two lanes will be constructed, facing Rajarh Road.

It is worth mentioning that the tender submission procedure for the project has already commenced, showcasing the government’s commitment to timely execution. This move follows the Assam cabinet’s previous authorization in November of last year to construct three more flyovers in Guwahati.

These upcoming flyovers are slated to be located near the Down Town Hospital, Fatasil Garchuk, and Kumarpara-Fatasil neighborhoods. Furthermore, several other infrastructure projects are anticipated throughout Assam, including the construction of ten flyovers and road-over bridges.

The regions of Kathiatoli, Borghat, Demow, Raha, and Baihata are set to benefit from new bridges and flyovers. Additionally, flyovers and bridges will be built in Simlaguri, Bongaigaon Refinery, Chapaguri, Pathsala, and Jagiroad.

With these developments, Assam aims to enhance transportation networks, reduce congestion, and facilitate smoother travel experiences for residents and commuters in Guwahati and other parts of the state.