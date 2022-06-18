Guwahati: Yoga Practice Programme Underway In Raj Bhavan

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 17: In the run up to the celebrations of International Day of Yoga 2022, a practice session of yoga programme is underway at Raj Bhavan.

Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and First Lady Prem Mukhi along with other participants are participating in the yoga sessions and urged everybody to participate and practice yoga on a daily basis.

The yoga practice session is actively participated by the officials of Raj Bhavan, members of the Rotary Club, Marwari Sammelan Guwahati, Byatikram Group, FLO North East, Kreeda Bharati, Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan, Marwari Mahila Ekta Manch, Marwari Yuva Manch among others. He also asked them to extend their cooperation in the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 to be celebrated at the Raj Bhavan campus.