Guwahati youth who featured in ‘Family Man 3’ drowns in waterfall

GUWAHATI, April 29: A Guwahati youth, who was part of the upcoming web series ‘Family Man 3’, drowned in a waterfall on the outskirts of the city, police said on Tuesday.

They said the body of the youth, Rohit Basfor, was recovered from the Garbhanga waterfall, located inside a reserve forest by the same name, on Sunday evening by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel.

Police said Basfor had reportedly gone to the waterfall with his friends on the same day.

“It appears that Basfor drowned in the water. There are no indications pointing apparently to foul play being involved, but we will know the actual reason of death after post-mortem examination report comes and investigation is completed,” they said.

Basfor’s family has alleged foul play by the friends with whom he had gone to the waterfall, a charge denied by Basfor’s companions.

Basfor identified himself as a digital creator and martial art and gymnastic coach on his Instagram handle.

He also shared photos from a shoot on January 1, captioned “On the sets of Family Man 3. It was a great experience and I always loved to learn new things.”

The third season of the popular web series, shot extensively in North East, is expected to be released later this year.

Basfor also had photographs on his Instagram handle with a number of Hindi film and television industry actors. (PTI)