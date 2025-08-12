Four Thefts in One Night Leave Chandmari Residents Alarmed

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 12: Guwahati’s Chandmari area witnessed a string of thefts in a single night on Monday, with four incidents occurring within just 20 to 30 metres of each other.

The initial two instances were reported in different educational institutions, where there were a total of 11 ceiling fans stolen. The thefts were discovered by staff members on Tuesday morning, when classrooms had no fans and the locks were smashed.

The same evening, a nearby grocery store was also attacked. Thieves cleared out the entire inventory of cold beverages, and shelves were left completely empty. Only a few metres away was a small betel-and-tobacco store which was also broken into, with offenders making off with both cash from the counter and products from the shelves.

Citizens remarked that in spite of all the four cases occurring in close proximity—and right under the crowded Chandmari flyover—no suspects were caught. This has left many questioning the efficiency of the police patrolling in the area. Residents suspect the perpetrators could be from a community of people who live in shacks along the adjacent railway lines. They say such crimes had been experienced earlier and they have called on the police to be more vigilant to avoid more of such incidents.