‘Guns N’ Roses’ to perform in Guwahati on Nov 17

GuwahatiEntertainment
Updated:
By The Hills Times
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GUWAHATI, June 8: (PTI) Legendary American hard rock band ‘Guns N’ Roses’ will perform here on November 17, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

This will be the second international concert in the city after Post Malone’s performance here in December last.

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‘‘Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N’ Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world’s most iconic rock bands to Assam’’, the CM posted on ‘X’.

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‘‘Following the historic success of Post Malone’s concert, Assam’s rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather momentum’’, he said.

Sarma said as fans travel from across India and beyond, they will experience Assam’s hospitality, culture and vibrancy, while creating new opportunities for tourism and the local economy.

The concert will be held at the Veterinary Ground at Khanapara.

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This will be ‘Guns N’ Roses’ third visit to the country after their performance in Mumbai last year, and also in 2012 at the same venue along with Bengaluru.

Besides Guwahati, the band will also perform in Bengaluru on November 14 as part of the Asia leg of their ongoing world tour.

The Assam government had approved a new policy in May last year for promoting ‘concert tourism’ with Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat as hubs and also joined hands with Bigtree Entertainment, which operates online ticketing platform BookMyShow, to organise various national and international musical concerts in the state. (PTI)

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