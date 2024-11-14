Coldplay adds fourth Indian show in Ahmedabad citing ‘incredible fan demand’

New Delhi, Nov 13: Rock band Coldplay and online ticket platform BookMyShow on Wednesday announced a fourth show in Ahmedabad as part of the band’s ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025’ citing “incredible fan demand”.

The new announcement comes following a controversy over reports of black marketing of tickets after they were sold out within minutes.

The fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025, and the tickets will be available on BookMyShow. In September, Coldplay announced two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. The music group added a third concert on January 21 at the same venue on popular demand.

The British band, led by vocalist Chris Martin, posted on their official X page about the new concert in India. The tickets for the new show will go on sale on November 16 at 12pm. “2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED…The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour,” the band posted on X. According to a press release by the ticketing platform, the multiple Grammy-award winning band will perform for a potential audience of 100,000 fans, making it “the biggest stadium show of their career”.

“The only way to better serve the record-breaking demand for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India has been to secure the country’s largest venue, making it possible to host Coldplay for their biggest-ever stadium audience globally. Bringing another show to life took immense effort from our teams and partners alike and we are thrilled for the chance to make this happen for Coldplay’s fans,” Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment and Venues, BookMyShow, said in a statement. The Enforcement Directorate began a probe in the alleged illegal sale of tickets of concerts of ‘Coldplay’ and Diljit Dosanjh after these events were sold out in just minutes on online ticketing platforms, including Zomato Live.

Many of them then landed on unauthorised platforms where they were being sold at exorbitant prices.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, BookMyShow said to ensure a level playing field for all fans, the ticket booking process will feature a virtual queue with a waiting room, where fans will be allocated queue positions through an Automated Queue Randomisation System, when the sale goes live.

“Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India” is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow and Live Nation, the global promoter of the tour.

Jared Braverman, SVP of Global Touring, Live Nation Entertainment, shared, “Over 20 years into their touring career, Coldplay continues to push boundaries in both scale and reach. Performing in Ahmedabad, their largest single stadium show to date, showcases their unwavering commitment to connecting with fans worldwide.” Dhanraj Nathwani, President, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), said, “This historic Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad not only positions our city on the global entertainment map but also reflects the vibrancy and modern infrastructure of Gujarat… We are also excited to partner with BookMyShow Live, a company that has consistently brought the best of global entertainment to India, and Live Nation, making this a truly momentous occasion for Gujarat.” (PTI)

