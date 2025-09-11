33.7 C
Arunachal Governor congratulates newly elected VP

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Sept 10: Governor, Lt General KT Parnaik, (Retd), has extended his warm congratulations to Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan on his election as the 15th Vice President of India.

In an official statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the Governor described Radhakrishnan’s elevation to the high office as a reflection of the trust and confidence placed in his leadership, integrity, and decades of dedicated public service.

The statement highlighted that Radhakrishnan’s commitment to the nation, marked by humility, wisdom, and unwavering dedication, exemplifies the values of Indian democracy.

The Governor expressed confidence that, under his stewardship, the Rajya Sabha would be enriched by deliberations characterized by dignity, inclusiveness, and a spirit of constructive dialogue, thereby contributing to the strengthening of democratic institutions and processes in the country.

Lt General Parnaik conveyed his best wishes to the Vice President-elect for a successful and fulfilling tenure, expressing hope that Radhakrishnan’s guidance would further enhance the democratic ethos of the nation. The Governor’s message underlined the importance of collaborative governance and reinforced the shared responsibility of public servants to work towards the welfare and progress of the nation.

