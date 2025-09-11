BTC polls: Parties intensify campaigning across BTR

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 10: With just 12 days remaining for the BTC Elections 2025, political campaigning has gained significant momentum across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts.

- Advertisement -

Political parties and candidates are leaving no stone unturned to connect with voters ahead of the September 22 polls, apart from the ruling UPPL, other major parties including BPF, BJP, and Congress are actively campaigning.

On Wednesday, Assam Cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma addressed an election rally at Dotma constituency in support of Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region and UPPL President Pramod Boro, who is contesting the council elections from Dotma.

Addressing the gathering, Brahma said the love, trust, and energy of the people have infused fresh strength into the party’s campaign.

He added that under the bold leadership of Pramod Boro, the UPPL remains committed to ushering in peace, progress, and prosperity for every household in the BTR.

- Advertisement -

With political temperatures rising, the stage is set for an intense electoral battle in the days ahead.

CEM Pramod Boro also addressed rallies at Goreswar in Tamulpur district and Dimakuchi in Udalguri district in support of UPPL candidates.

The rallies witnessed large participation from people across communities.

The UPPL has been emphasising welfare and upliftment, rendering relentless services to society.

- Advertisement -

Pramod Boro stated that the UPPL has received tremendous support and love from communities across the Bodoland region.

He added that the BTR government and the UPPL party have been working dedicatedly for the development and welfare of society since being voted to power in the region.

He expressed confidence that the party would win a majority of seats among the 40 constituencies in the council.

“Each and every election campaign has stamped its support on UPPL’s mission of peace, unity, and progress. The blessings of the people of 30 No. Goreswar (ST) constituency are with us, nothing stands in the way of our victory and this time UPPL government,” Boro said.

Meanwhile, BPF President Hagrama Mohilary expressed confidence that his party would win the majority of seats in the BTC elections.

He informed that the BPF’s central election steering committee office was inaugurated on Wednesday in Kokrajhar.

He also said that the committee was formed with Pradip Kumar Brahma as chairman and Prabeen Boro as chief convenor along with 60 other members.

Leaders of BJP, Congress, and APB parties are also actively campaigning in support of their respective candidates at various locations across the region.