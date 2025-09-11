33.7 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 11, 2025
type here...

BTC polls: Parties intensify campaigning across BTR

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 10: With just 12 days remaining for the BTC Elections 2025, political campaigning has gained significant momentum across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts.

- Advertisement -

Political parties and candidates are leaving no stone unturned to connect with voters ahead of the September 22 polls, apart from the ruling UPPL, other major parties including BPF, BJP, and Congress are actively campaigning.

Related Posts:

On Wednesday, Assam Cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma addressed an election rally at Dotma constituency in support of Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region and UPPL President Pramod Boro, who is contesting the council elections from Dotma.

Addressing the gathering, Brahma said the love, trust, and energy of the people have infused fresh strength into the party’s campaign.

He added that under the bold leadership of Pramod Boro, the UPPL remains committed to ushering in peace, progress, and prosperity for every household in the BTR.

- Advertisement -

With political temperatures rising, the stage is set for an intense electoral battle in the days ahead.

CEM Pramod Boro also addressed rallies at Goreswar in Tamulpur district and Dimakuchi in Udalguri district in support of UPPL candidates.

The rallies witnessed large participation from people across communities.

The UPPL has been emphasising welfare and upliftment, rendering relentless services to society.

- Advertisement -

Pramod Boro stated that the UPPL has received tremendous support and love from communities across the Bodoland region.

He added that the BTR government and the UPPL party have been working dedicatedly for the development and welfare of society since being voted to power in the region.

He expressed confidence that the party would win a majority of seats among the 40 constituencies in the council.

“Each and every election campaign has stamped its support on UPPL’s mission of peace, unity, and progress. The blessings of the people of 30 No. Goreswar (ST) constituency are with us, nothing stands in the way of our victory and this time UPPL government,” Boro said.

Meanwhile, BPF President Hagrama Mohilary expressed confidence that his party would win the majority of seats in the BTC elections.

He informed that the BPF’s central election steering committee office was inaugurated on Wednesday in Kokrajhar.

He also said that the committee was formed with Pradip Kumar Brahma as chairman and Prabeen Boro as chief convenor along with 60 other members.

Leaders of BJP, Congress, and APB parties are also actively campaigning in support of their respective candidates at various locations across the region.

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 September, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom 8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try 10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway