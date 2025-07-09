Man Held for Throwing Pork in Guwahati Mosque; Note Under Probe

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 9: In a shocking case that has also stirred communal harmony fears, Guwahati Police on Tuesday evening arrested a person who allegedly threw raw pork meat within the campus of a mosque in the city’s Panjabari locality. The accused, who is Mridupaban Pathak, son of Bulanta Pathak and a resident of Barpeta, was arrested from his native place. Officials said that he has admitted to having committed the offense.

The episode was at a mosque on Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Path in Puran Basti, Dispur Police Station area. A clear plastic packet was discovered inside the mosque with raw pork meat and a note penned in a combination of Assamese and English. The note stated: “You got me pregnant. Now you eat pork.”. From Plabita Das, with the term “PORK” boldly inscribed in capital letters on the packet. A mobile number was also jotted down on the packet.

Police immediately reached the location upon discovery. The packet and its contents were confiscated to be sent for forensic examination. The handwriting and the phone number in the note are being verified by authorities. Although the individual who discarded the meat has been arrested, the purpose and origin of the message—and the individual named ‘Plabita Das’—are still being investigated. Authorities have yet to verify if the note was real or a phony attempt to create tension.

The arrest follows recent assertions by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against provocative activities near religious locations. During a recent media conference, the Chief Minister had warned, “If people throw beef in front of temples, others might start placing pork near mosques. We don’t want such things to happen.” He had called for restraint and appealed to citizens to desist from actions that could provoke communal strife. The Chief Minister also announced that during the Bakrid festival, more than 60 individuals were arrested in Assam on charges of trying to fan communal unrest by dumping beef or cattle carcasses around Hindu temples.