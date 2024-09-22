H D Kumaraswamy inaugurates ‘Hot Gas Utilisation in Raw Mills’

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 21: Union minister, H D Kumaraswamy, Heavy Industries and Steel on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Hot Gas Utilisation in Raw Mills’ Bokajan Cement Factory at Bokajan.

Hot Gas Utilisation in Raw Mills is a part of the factory’s expansion at a cost of Rs 250 crore in Bokajan in the cement factory of Cement Corporation of India (CCI) Limited.

Kumaraswamy inspected the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bokajan, and distributed sweets and fruits to the patients, and interacted with them.

He also visited CCI Colony and planted a sapling to mark his visit.

He then laid the foundation stone of a 1 MW Grid Connected Solar Plant near the Bokajan Cement Factory Colony.

The Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin welcomed the Union minister in Karbi Anglong. He further requested the minister to upgrade the infrastructure at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bokajan.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM), Tuliram Ronghang and MP Amar Sing Tisso, in a subsequent meeting at the Bokajan administrative building hall met HD Kumaraswamy and felicitated him.

The chief advisor of KAAC, Elwin Teron submitted a memorandum to the Union minister emphasising that although KAAC and Bokajan CCI have had a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the last 30 years, the royalties received by KAAC from CCI remain minimal despite KAAC’s annual expenditure of Rs 300 crore.

He further highlighted the district’s vast natural resources, including mines and minerals, that could be better utilised by CCI to support regional employment.

Teron further requested CCI to expand its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to focus on reducing unemployment and promoting skill development.

Later, Kumaraswamy assured that the memorandum would be carefully reviewed after discussions with CCI and reaffirmed his commitment to the region’s development.

At the end, Nirola Phangchopi informed the union minister that while KAAC is responsible for most development projects, the Karbi Anglong District Administration oversees law and order.

The District Commissioner also presented the district’s achievement reports to the Union minister.