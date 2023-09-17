Ayushman Bhavah campaign in KA from today

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 16: The Ayushman Bhavah campaign will start

from September 17 to October 2 informed the district

commissioner, Madhumita Bhagawati, ACS, in a press meet

held at DC conference hall here on Saturday.

Detailing about the campaign the DC said the Ministry of health

& family welfare has planned to organise ‘Ayushman Bhavah’

campaign which is an umbrella initiative for enhanced

awareness about various health care schemes and to saturate

critical health care services in rural and urban areas. The major

components are Ayushman Apke Swar 3.0, Ayushman mela,

Ayushman sabha and Ayushman Gram/Ward.

The DC said the activities for Ayushman Apke Swar 3.0 is

distribution of the Prime Minister Jay card and creation of new

PM-Jay card and ABHA ID which will be door to door by FLW-

ASHA/AWW/MPW/SW from September 17 onwards. The

Ayushman mela will be conducted at al Sc-HWC and PHC-HWC,

UPHC-HWC from September 17 on every Saturday on a weekly

basis. 216 health mela will be organised in Karbi Anglong. The

health melas will be held at Bokajan Community Health Centre

(CHC) on September 23, at Howraghat CHC on September 30, at

Bakalia CHC on October 7 and at Dentaghat CHC on October 14.

Blood donation in all CHC levels will be organised. At Bokajan

CHC will be on September 23, at Howraghat CHC will be on

September 30, at Bakalia CHC on October 7 and at Dentaghat

CHC will be on October 14. Organ donation camp will be

organised on October 2, the DC informed.

Further the Ayushman sabha will be organised in all village and

VDC levels and in urban wards. Swatchata abhijan –cleanliness

drive is going to be organised from September 17.

The DC also informed that the Assam government has

announced ABA plantation date and time schedule which will

start on September 17 at morning 9 am to evening 4 pm and

uploading of geo photo through mobile app or portal till

September 20 up to 12 pm ie midnight. The DC also informed

that in ABA mobile application everybody can upload photo

once it is accessed and by following the direction.