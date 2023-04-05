23 C
Hanuman Jayanti Underway In Demow

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 4: Three-day long Sri Sri Hanuman Jayanti Mahotsav started in Demow Bibah Bhawan premises from Tuesday.

As per the schedule, on Tuesday morning the programme started with Mangal Kalash Yatra. In the Mangal Kalash Yatra programme a procession was taken out in Demow on Tuesday morning where the women wore colourful sarees and took a Kalash (Pot) with them to Demow Bibah Bhawan premises.

During afternoon the religious quiz was organised and after that the religious Antakshiri was organised on Tuesday. The devotees thronged the Demow Bibah Bhawan premises to offer prayer to Pawan Putra Hanuman. On Wednesday morning the Puja will commence followed by Akhand Astrayam Prarambh.

