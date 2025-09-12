28 C
Meghalaya received Rs 405 crore under JJM for 2024-2025: Minister

Updated:
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Sept 11: Meghalaya received Rs 405.64 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for 2024-25, Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise N Marak told the state Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a starred question, the minister said the funds were sanctioned by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation. He, however, said that the ministry is yet to release funds for 2025-26.

Marak said pending bills as of August 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 695.01 crore for contractors under JJM, are still to be received from the Centre.

Education minister Rakkam A Sangma told the Assembly that the physical progress of Ampati Engineering College stood at 25 per cent, with Rs 15 crore already spent.

He assured that the government would complete both Shillong and Ampati engineering colleges “on a war footing”.

The assurance came after Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma urged the government to expedite the project, while Ampati MLA Miani D Shira flagged the absence of an approach road.

The minister said a temporary road exists but often gets washed away during rains, and promised that the government would take up the matter for a permanent solution.

Mukul Sangma expressed disappointment at not being invited to the inauguration function of Shillong Engineering College, Meghalaya’s first engineering college.

“I am a little bit aggrieved. I requested the government to please invite all of us so that we can share the joy of the initiative,” he told the House.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said he too was not invited, but clarified that the formal programme was yet to be held.

“Classes have started, but we did not get AICTE approval at the time. We will do a proper programme. It is a proud moment for the state, and we will ensure everyone is invited,” he said.

The Education minister also admitted that he too was not invited to the inauguration. (PTI)

