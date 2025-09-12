28 C
Wokha dist ranks 4th in PMMVY campaign in country

11 best-performing Anganwadi centres and workers felicitated

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 11: Wokha district ranked 4th nationally and led Nagaland in the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) campaign.

The Wokha division of the state social welfare department organised a programme to mark the successful completion of the PMMVY campaign drive in the district at the DC’s conference hall on Thursday.

Addressing the programme, Wokha DC and chairman of Mission Shakti Wokha Vineet Kumar acknowledged the dedication and tireless efforts of Anganwadi workers across the district.

He highlighted the multifaceted challenges faced by field workers and encouraged them to continue their transformative role in improving the lives of women and children through committed service.

Supervisor, social welfare department, Nchumthung and Anganwadi worker from Chukitong, Nchumbeni Ezung, shared their experiences in the programme, reflecting on their journey during the campaign and the impact created at the grassroots level.

As part of their recognition, 11 best-performing Anganwadi centres and workers were felicitated with certificates and cash incentives at the programme, while five sector supervisors received certificates for outstanding performance.

The PMMVY commitment drive was conducted from July 15 to August 15 across Wokha district.

The district achieved a remarkable milestone, reflecting significant progress and effective implementation.

The PMMVY is a maternity benefit scheme launched by the Government of India to support pregnant and lactating women, particularly from economically weaker sections.

Under PMMVY 2.0, eligible beneficiaries receive Rs 5,000 for the first child and Rs 6,000 for the second child if it is a girl.

The scheme promotes institutional delivery, proper nutrition, and early childcare.

