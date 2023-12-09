HDFC Bank launches 15th edition of nationwide blood donation drive

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: HDFC Bank, a leading private sector bank in India, has initiated its 15th edition of the nationwide ‘Blood Donation Drive,’ which commenced on Friday. Under its flagship CSR initiative, Parivartan, the bank is organising blood donation camps across 6,000 centers in over 1,200 cities throughout India.

Envisaging participation from more than 4.5 lakh donors, HDFC Bank has rallied a diverse group of contributors, including employees, customers, corporates, defense forces, and local community members. In a novel approach for this year’s campaign, the bank has launched a film titled ‘Feeling of Saving Someone,’ encouraging individuals to contribute to the noble cause of blood donation.

To facilitate blood donation, interested individuals can find the nearest center by visiting the bank’s website through the following link: [https://leads.hdfcbank.com/applications/webforms/apply/Blood_Donation_Campaign/index.aspx].

Bhavesh Zaveri, executive director of HDFC Bank, expressed pride in encouraging people to participate, emphasising that every drop of blood donated has the potential to save a life. With the 15th All-India Blood Donation Drive, the bank aims to provide citizens with a platform to contribute to this noble cause.

The initiative, which commenced in 2007 with 88 centers and 4,000 donors, initially limited to bank employees, has evolved over the years to include college students, corporates, and army and service personnel. It achieved recognition and certification from Guinness World Records as the ‘Largest (single-day, multiple venue) Blood Donation Drive’ in 2013. In 2022, the bank collected over 1.25 lakh units of blood, with substantial contributions from 1500+ colleges, 550+ corporates, and 105+ defense and service personnel. HDFC Bank’s extensive blood donation drive has played a significant role in bolstering the country’s overall blood collections.

