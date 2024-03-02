North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council concludes Budget Session for 2024-25

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 1: The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) convened its session in the NCHAC Session Hall for the 1st (246th) Session of the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council to present both the NCHAC budget and the district budget for the year 2024-25. Additionally, a discussion was scheduled for the 1st (246th) Session regarding the draft rules of procedures and conduct of business in the NCHAC Legislative Assembly, and the draft rule for the formation of the Public Account Committee and its internal working procedure and conduct of business, called by NCHAC chairman Mohet Hojai.

- Advertisement -

The house requested to convene on Friday, i.e., March 1, 2024, for another discussion of the 1st (246th) Session, which was supposed to take place on March 2, 2024, for the draft rules of procedures and conduct of business in NCHAC Legislative Assembly, draft rules for the formation of Public Account Committee and its internal working procedures and conduct of business. In the session, before the house for another discussion and with the support of all the members present in the session favoring it, the proposal to discuss was accepted by the NCHAC chairman.

Chief executive member in-charge of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Donpainon Thaosen, presented detailed budget estimates and expenditures for the financial year 2024-25 at the Council Secretariat, Haflong.

This marks the 1st (246th) Budget Session of the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), convened by the chairman of the Council. CEM i/c Thaosen informed the house with delight that the state government will henceforth transfer the entitlement grants under a single head of accounts to the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), thereby enhancing the discretionary power of the chief executive member of the councils of the sixth schedule areas of the state.

In the Budget Session, CEM i/c Thaosen informed the house that the state government has allocated a budget provision of Rs 675.9369 crores for EE and Rs 467.8635 crores for SOPD/CSS, etc., for the year 2024-25. Out of this, Rs 640.8419 crores is designated for department salaries, and the remaining Rs 35.095 crores has been earmarked for pending salary payments and gratuities of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council employees, as well as salary payments for Class -I and Class II employees of NC Hills Autonomous Council and officers on deputation as grant-in-aid general(salary) under EE. The government has also made a provision for Rs 5.9835 crores and Rs 166.88 crores under CSS, etc., and for Rs 75.00 crores as a special grant to Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, and Rs 220.00 crores for SOPD-G (Non Salary).

- Advertisement -

He further informed that the augmentation of its own revenue by exploring all sources of revenue is expected to be Rs 98.3324 crores from taxation, land revenue, and the Forest Department. Moreover, land premium and royalty from coal, limestone, and other forest products will help in increasing the council’s revenue this year.

The proposed budget estimate for the financial year 2024-25, including revenue receipts from the council and government grants, is Rs 1242.00 crores. The estimated expenditure from the received amount is Rs 1396.9634 crores, including entrusted departments, leaving a budget closing deficit of Rs 154.83 crores.

After a healthy discussion, the budget was accepted and passed as declared by chairman Mohet Hojai.

Furthermore, the council discussed the draft rules of procedures and conduct of business in the NCHAC Legislative Assembly, and the draft rule for the formation of the Public Account Committee and its internal working procedure and conduct of business. The chairman informed the house that final discussions and approval would take place in the next session, and he adjourned sine die as the budget session concluded.