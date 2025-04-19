35.7 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Heavy Trucks Flout No-Entry Rules in Dhubri, Sparking Public Outrage

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 19: Several large trolley trucks were seen entering Dhubri town during restricted no-entry hours, blatantly violating traffic regulations and raising serious concerns over enforcement lapses and possible corruption.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, has fueled public anger, with residents questioning how heavy vehicles were allowed to bypass regulations intended to reduce congestion and protect pedestrians during peak hours.

Locals allege that such violations are becoming more frequent, suggesting possible negligence or complicity by traffic authorities. “Are the traffic authorities sleeping, or is this the result of under-the-table deals? Everything seems possible in Dhubri nowadays,” said a frustrated resident from Charmaine Road.

The no-entry period, implemented to manage traffic in the congested town center, is clearly marked and widely recognized. Yet, the repeated sighting of oversized trucks during these hours has left many convinced that enforcement by Dhubri police is either weak or selectively applied.

