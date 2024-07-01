Traffic advisory issued in view of rising water levels in Kaziranga

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 1: The Golaghat district police administration has enforced traffic regulations to protect the wildlife in Kaziranga National Park amidst the floods, giving top priority to their well-being and protection.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Golaghat Police stated, “New traffic arrangements are in effect around Kaziranga National Park. Please follow the traffic rules and drive safely to protect our wildlife and ensure smooth travel” and shared an order instructing the movements of both private and commercial vehicles to be allowed with piloting with police and forest staff in every half an hour. The Pilot vehicles will be positioned at Bagori Border and Panbari and will continue with Nagaon Police and Forest personnel.

Earlier today, the Golaghat police have imposed restrictions on the movement of commercial vehicles on National Highway 37 (now 715) that passes through Kaziranga National Park. Citizens are urged to stay alert and follow traffic rules to ensure the safety of both people and wildlife in the current situation.

According to a notification issued by the Golaghat district superintendent of police, the following new arrangements come into effect from July 1:

1. No commercial vehicles will be permitted to pass through Kaziranga National Park.

2. Only private vehicles will be allowed to move through the park at regulated speeds during the daytime.

3. Only local private vehicles will be allowed to cross Kaziranga National Park during night hours.

4. Commercial vehicles will be diverted at the following points:

– Numaligarh Tiniali

– Bagori border

– Bokakhat Town

5. The Officers-in-Charge (OCs) of Numaligarh Rural PS and Kamargaon PS will be responsible for diverting all commercial vehicles towards Karbi Anglong at Numaligarh Tiniali.

6. Commercial trucks traveling only as far as Bokakhat Town will be allowed to move from Numaligarh Tiniali.

7. The OC of Bokakhat PS will stop all commercial vehicles at Bokakhat heading towards Kohora.

8. The In-Charge (IC) of Kohora OP will stop all commercial vehicles from the Bagori side.

9. The OCs of Golaghat PS and Bogijan PS will regulate traffic from Rangajan to Garamapani.

10. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokakhat will ensure the implementation of these traffic arrangements.

11. The Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Golaghat, will supervise the arrangements and deploy additional traffic personnel at Panbari and Haldhibari to regulate traffic.

Notably, The flood situation in Assam has significantly deteriorated, impacting more than 2.62 lakh individuals in 12 districts. According to the most recent ASDMA bulletin, 2.62 lakh people have been affected by the floods in the State’s 12 districts.