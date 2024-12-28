Higher education has transformative role in enriching human resources: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said that higher education has transformative role in shaping individuals, society and the nation and the university like Tezpur University should lead the way in using the reformed human resources towards Viksit Bharat, an official statement said on Friday.

Addressing the 22nd convocation of Tezpur University in Napaam, the Governor said, “Higher education is not merely a means to enhance an individual’s knowledge and skills; it is also a powerful instrument for the overall development of society and the nation.”

“This academic achievement is a result of your hard work, dedication, and unwavering faith in your goals. I am confident that all of you will continue to contribute to the growth of your family, society, and nation through your knowledge and skills,” Acharya stated.

The Governor lauded Tezpur University for setting exemplary standards in education, research, innovation and social service.

He highlighted its role in fostering social awareness and providing quality education, which has earned the institution a distinctive identity.

The Governor further terming the graduates the greatest assets said that with determination and courage, even the most challenging obstacles can be overcome. As the torchbearers of change, the graduates must remain vigilant and nurture a sense of national loyalty.

He further urged the students to embrace the rapid changes in the domains of knowledge, science, and technology, saying, “To remain relevant in the 21st-century world, you must nurture a continuous desire to learn. Your responsibility extends beyond building a successful life for yourselves which includes contributing significantly to nation-building and societal development.”

The Governor encouraged the graduates to work towards creating a harmonious society that ensures dignity for every individual, particularly the underprivileged and marginalized.

He remarked, “Only through such actions can India emerge as a developed, strong, and prosperous nation.”

During the convocation, the Governor also paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024.