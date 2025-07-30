Himanta accuses Gaurav Gogoi of acting ‘on behalf of Pakistan’ after Op Sindoor speech

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 29: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, following Gogoi’s sharp criticism of the government’s handling of Operation Sindoor during a speech in Parliament.

In a strongly worded post on X, Sarma accused the Jorhat MP of aligning with Pakistan’s interests. “The speech delivered by our MP from Jorhat in Parliament yesterday proved beyond doubt that he acts on behalf of Pakistan,” the Chief Minister wrote.

He went on to allege that Gogoi has maintained “close ties with the Pakistani establishment” and referenced an alleged “secret trip” to support his claim. Sarma also questioned the Congress leader’s loyalty to the country, stating, “With his wife and both kids holding foreign citizenship, he can leave India any time.”

Calling Gogoi “a disgrace to Assam” and “a betrayal of our pride as proud Indians,” Sarma’s remarks come amid heightened political tensions over the Centre’s narrative on the military operation and national security.

Earlier, CM Sarma while making a series of grave allegations regarding Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan’s establishment promised to disclose “damning” evidence on September 10.

“What I will reveal on September 10 will make Rahul Gandhi regret why he appointed such a person to a leadership role,” Sarma had said, referring to Gogoi’s position as Congress president in Assam.

“There are serious national security implications. We will take action on September 10,” he said.

Sarma alleged that Gogoi’s wife was involved in gathering sensitive information related to the Indian government, purportedly for international climate lobbies.

“We have documents to prove that his wife was collecting intelligence outputs of the Government of India. This operation is directly linked,” he claimed, without presenting the documents.

He also hinted at links with Pakistan’s Interior Ministry and intelligence agency, the ISI.

The Chief Minister went on to question the timing and nature of Gogoi’s travel to Pakistan, calling it even more concerning since it occurred before he became a Member of Parliament.

“That’s more dangerous, because at that time he was residing at the Chief Minister’s residence. How can the son of a Chief Minister travel like that?” Sarma said.

Raising questions about Gogoi’s family’s citizenship status, Sarma claimed to possess documentary evidence showing that Gogoi applied to change his son’s citizenship in 2021, despite the child previously holding Indian citizenship.

“He surrendered his son’s British passport in 2021. His daughter was born in England, that I know,” he added.

Accusing the Congress party of long-standing proximity to Pakistan, Sarma asserted that by appointing Gogoi to a key leadership role, the party had once again demonstrated its alleged sympathy toward India’s western neighbour.

“Rahul Gandhi must answer now. The Congress has always patronised Pakistan—and in Gogoi’s appointment, they’ve done it again,” he said.

Kicking off the Opposition’s charge in the Lok Sabha during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor on Monday, Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi accused the Centre of withholding critical information related to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed.

“This is a war of information,” Gogoi declared, questioning how five heavily armed terrorists were able to infiltrate and carry out the killings despite India’s vast surveillance and intelligence apparatus. “(Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh gave many details, but could not explain how the terrorists reached Pahalgam or who helped them escape. You have Pegasus, satellites, CRPF, BSF, CISF—yet no answers after 100 days?”