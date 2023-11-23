Himanta announces Rs 1.5 lakh aid for Bihu committees

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh to be given to Bihu committees for organizing the Bihu festival. This financial support is part of the government’s initiatives to promote and facilitate cultural events in the state.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), chief minister Sarma stated, “As part of our government’s initiatives, the Government of Assam is now providing Rs 1.5 lakhs to Bihu committee for organizing the Bihu festival. This marks the first time such support is being provided under our administration.”

This announcement follows a similar initiative earlier this year when chief minister Sarma distributed on-time financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh each to 2,114 Rongali Bihu committees across the state. The government continues this support for the upcoming year, aiming to bolster cultural celebrations in Assam.