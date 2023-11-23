25 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 23, 2023
type here...

Himanta announces Rs 1.5 lakh aid for Bihu committees

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Nagaon(Assam), April 13, 2018: Youths perform the Bihu danceon the ocassion of Rongali Bihu festival at Diphalu village in Nagaon district of Assam on Friday. / Photo by Diganta Talukdar
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh to be given to Bihu committees for organizing the Bihu festival. This financial support is part of the government’s initiatives to promote and facilitate cultural events in the state.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), chief minister Sarma stated, “As part of our government’s initiatives, the Government of Assam is now providing Rs 1.5 lakhs to Bihu committee for organizing the Bihu festival. This marks the first time such support is being provided under our administration.”

This announcement follows a similar initiative earlier this year when chief minister Sarma distributed on-time financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh each to 2,114 Rongali Bihu committees across the state. The government continues this support for the upcoming year, aiming to bolster cultural celebrations in Assam.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Master plans approved for eight cities in state

The Hills Times - 0