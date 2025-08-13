25.9 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews preparations for PM Modi’s Sep 8 Assam visit

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state, according to his office.

The chief minister’s office, in a post on X, said that Sarma reviewed preparations at the Assam Police Convention Centre in Dergaon for Modi’s visit to Golaghat district on September 8.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister will inaugurate the Numaligarh Refinery bio-treatment plant and address public meeting. CM directed officials to ensure all preparations are effectively completed,” it added.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Transport Minister Jogen Mohan, Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, and Labour Welfare Minister Rupesh Gowala attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, DGP Harmeet Singh and senior officials of the state government also took part in the review meeting.

On September 8, the prime minister will commence his visit to Assam from Golaghat district, where he will dedicate to the nation a bio-ethanol refinery in Numaligarh, set up at a cost of Rs 4,200 crore.

He will then travel to Mangaldai and lay the foundation of three projects — the Guwahati Ring Road, a bridge over the Brahmaputra between Narengi and Kuruwa and the Mangaldai Medical College and Hospital.

Modi will also inaugurate the birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika at a programme in Guwahati later in the evening.

Earlier, it was announced that the Guwahati Ring Road project would entail a total expenditure of Rs 7,500 crore, including the cost of the bridge over Brahmaputra connecting Narengi on the southern bank in the capital city and Kuruwa on the northern bank. (PTI)

