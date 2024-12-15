14 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 15, 2024
type here...

Himanta’s leadership is guiding Assam to prosperity: Krishnendu Paul

CM has ignited a new era of progress in Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 14:  Newly appointed minister Krishnendu Paul on Saturday lauded the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visionary leadership.

- Advertisement -

Paul appreciated the Sarma’s leadership during a grand event at the Gandhi Mela ground in Silchar, marking the conclusion of the 12-day Vikas Yatra.

Related Posts:

Paul highlighted Assam’s strides in self-sufficiency and rural empowerment resonating with the CM’s dream of positioning the state among India’s top five.

Paul also delivered an impactful speech, emphasising the state’s focus on boosting local fish and dairy production.

“Our goal is to make Assam self-reliant in fish and dairy, paving the way to becoming an exporter in these sectors,” he said, reflecting the state’s commitment to rural development under CM Sarma’s leadership.

- Advertisement -

He also announced district-level review meetings to monitor infrastructure projects, particularly road development, and applauded the government’s robust disaster response mechanisms.

He further credited Sarma for initiatives like the ₹46.62 crore Mega DBT 2024 scheme, benefiting over 1.2 lakh individuals, including farmers, fishers, and livestock owners.

Later, Udharbond MLA Mihir Kanti Shome praised the chief minister’s transformative governance.

 “Himanta Biswa Sarma has ignited a new era of progress in Assam. His visionary approach ensures that every corner of the state reaps the benefits of growth and development,” said Shome.

- Advertisement -

Shome also lauded Paul for his dedication to empowering local communities through sustainable initiatives.

MLA Dipayan Chakraborty (Silchar) and MLA Nihar Ranjan Das (Dholai) echoed similar sentiments. “Assam is on its way to becoming a model state under CM Sarma’s leadership,” said Chakraborty, while Das highlighted the government’s focus on rural sustainability and economic upliftment.

Cachar district commissioner Mridul Yadav, in his welcome speech, emphasised the significance of collaborative governance, underscoring the unified efforts of state leaders to achieve Assam’s growth vision.

The event concluded with a resounding commitment from leaders and dignitaries to fulfill Himanta Biswa Sarma’s transformative vision for Assam, signaling a brighter, self-reliant future for the state.

This is stated in a press release issued from Regional office of Information & Public Relations Barak valley Zone Silchar Assam.

10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sikkim CM launches initiative to boost healthcare for elderly

The Hills Times -
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers 10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter 5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024 5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India