Himanta’s leadership is guiding Assam to prosperity: Krishnendu Paul

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: Newly appointed minister Krishnendu Paul on Saturday lauded the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visionary leadership.

Paul appreciated the Sarma’s leadership during a grand event at the Gandhi Mela ground in Silchar, marking the conclusion of the 12-day Vikas Yatra.

Paul highlighted Assam’s strides in self-sufficiency and rural empowerment resonating with the CM’s dream of positioning the state among India’s top five.

Paul also delivered an impactful speech, emphasising the state’s focus on boosting local fish and dairy production.

“Our goal is to make Assam self-reliant in fish and dairy, paving the way to becoming an exporter in these sectors,” he said, reflecting the state’s commitment to rural development under CM Sarma’s leadership.

He also announced district-level review meetings to monitor infrastructure projects, particularly road development, and applauded the government’s robust disaster response mechanisms.

He further credited Sarma for initiatives like the ₹46.62 crore Mega DBT 2024 scheme, benefiting over 1.2 lakh individuals, including farmers, fishers, and livestock owners.

Later, Udharbond MLA Mihir Kanti Shome praised the chief minister’s transformative governance.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma has ignited a new era of progress in Assam. His visionary approach ensures that every corner of the state reaps the benefits of growth and development,” said Shome.

Shome also lauded Paul for his dedication to empowering local communities through sustainable initiatives.

MLA Dipayan Chakraborty (Silchar) and MLA Nihar Ranjan Das (Dholai) echoed similar sentiments. “Assam is on its way to becoming a model state under CM Sarma’s leadership,” said Chakraborty, while Das highlighted the government’s focus on rural sustainability and economic upliftment.

Cachar district commissioner Mridul Yadav, in his welcome speech, emphasised the significance of collaborative governance, underscoring the unified efforts of state leaders to achieve Assam’s growth vision.

The event concluded with a resounding commitment from leaders and dignitaries to fulfill Himanta Biswa Sarma’s transformative vision for Assam, signaling a brighter, self-reliant future for the state.

This is stated in a press release issued from Regional office of Information & Public Relations Barak valley Zone Silchar Assam.