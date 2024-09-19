Hindi Saptah concludes at Rabindranath Tagore University 

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Sept 18: A week-long ‘Hindi Saptah’ successfully concluded at Rabindranath Tagore University in Hojai. The Hindi Saptah was organised by the department of Hindi, Rabindranath Tagore University, in collaboration with the RTU Students Union. The closing ceremony, held at Bharat Tirtha Hall at RTU on Saturday, saw the presence of Birkende Prasad, noted poet, writer, and literary figure, who graced the event as the chief guest. Sharing the dais with him were Prof Kaushik Chanda, dean, RTU, Dr Manoj Kumar Swami, HoD, department of Hindi, Rabindranath Tagore University, and Kashinath Chauhan, HoD, department of Hindi, Hojai Girls’ College. Senior journalist and social worker Ramesh Mundra was present as the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Birkende Prasad said, “Hindi is not dependent on anyone; it is a national language in itself.” He emphasised the need to propagate Hindi by translating compositions from other regional languages into Hindi, fostering coordination and mutual respect between Hindi and non-Hindi speakers. He noted that Hindi binds the country together and that we should be proud of it. Prasad also shared his life experiences and captivated the audience by singing his selected songs.

Prof Kaushik Chanda highlighted that Hindi is our legacy and identity, urging everyone to work together to ensure its prosperity. Kashinath Chauhan remarked that Hindi would not thrive until Hindi speakers take pride in it and teach their children in Hindi schools. Ramesh Mundra added that when all regional languages, along with Hindi, are respected, Hindi will automatically progress. He also mentioned the vast employment opportunities in the field of Hindi and emphasised the importance of pride in Hindi as the identity of India’s unity and integrity.

Dr Manoj Kumar Swami, HoD of the Hindi department at Rabindranath Tagore University, stressed the significance of Hindi and discussed the relevance and importance of Hindi Day. He described Hindi as the language of our sensitivity, noting that India and Indianness are incomplete without it. Dr Swami further mentioned that the Hindi week was celebrated with great enthusiasm from September 9 to September 14, expressing his gratitude to everyone involved in its success.

The program included a cultural segment, with a major highlight being a presentation on Indian languages and dialects derived from Sanskrit, as well as an open letter from Sanskrit to its daughters. The event began with the lighting of the lamp and the recitation of the national anthem. The objective of the program was explained by Dr Santosh Kumar Gupta, while Dr Nageshwar Yadav conducted the event in an engaging manner. Prizes for various competitions held during the week-long ‘Hindi Saptah’ were distributed.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Sangita Pasi and the recitation of the state song ‘O Mur Apunar Desh’.