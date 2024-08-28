Hindu-Muslim issue is the biggest aspect in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that Hindu-Muslim issue and the systematic decline of Hindu population in the state is the most prominent aspect and it should be thoroughly discussed.

He claimed that in Barpeta—the land of Srimanta Sankardev now has a meagre population of Assamese community.

“In Barpeta, there are only 40 houses of Assamese people and MLA Sherman Ali mentioned that he would give them safety and security. This is disgraceful,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further said, “Do you know why the issue of Hindu-Muslim is becoming a big problem in Assam? 40 houses of minority in a place related to Satra culture are proud to say that they are given maintenance by an opposition MLA from the special community.”

According to him, the Hindu-Muslim population dynamics is the biggest issue in Assam because a Muslim Congress MLA in a Hindu multiple country is proudly saying that 40 Hindu families in his region are safe because of his generosity.

Sarma asked Sherman Ali how he could say that he is giving shelter to the Assamese Hindu community?

Moreover, he also asserted that the Congress party has been involved in tendering support to Bengali origin Muslims to take over the state; however, this would not happen.

Sarma said, “Today MLA Rafikul Islam and opposition leader Debabrata Saikia mentioned that people from lower Assam will move towards the upper Assam. I ask why this should happen? Actually, the opposition party wants Assam to be captured by Miya Muslims. They can try to do it but I will not let this happen in Assam. The Miya Muslims can never take the charge of the state.”

He also mentioned that the rights of indigenous people of Assam should be always safeguarded and the state has been going through an economic and external aggression.

“The concept of economic and external aggression in Assam is not my observation. The Honourable Supreme Court of India stated these things in a case earlier filed by Sarbananda Sonowal. Even the first Chief Minister of Assam Gopinath Bordoloi mentioned about outside aggression. The opposition members can easily check my statement on the basis of facts,” Sarma said.

He has also asserted that population imbalance is a big problem in Assam and this must be dealt with properly for the safety and security of people of the state.