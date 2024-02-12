Maintain A Distance With Badruddin Ajmal, Himanta Biswa Sarma Tells Sangha

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 11: Launching a scathing attack on AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha to refrain from inviting the former to their events.

Addressing the gathering at the 3-day annual session of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, held at Rangia in Kamrup district on Sunday, Sarma expressed his concerns about Ajmal’s presence at such esteemed occasions, highlighting his views on women and his deviation from the ideals of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

“With folded hands, I request everyone in this session today to not invite a person like Badruddin Ajmal to this sacred floor of the Sangha. A man who regards women should wear Burqa, a man who regards women as a machine to give birth to children, never conforms to the ideals of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev,” stated Sarma.

Asserting his stance, Sarma emphasised the need to uphold the sanctity of the Sangha and its values.

The chief minister also reassured the Sangha of continuous support from the Assam government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), pledging to ensure sufficient funds for its activities.

“As a long-time follower of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, I speak straight to the point. If I do not express my concerns, I will not be able to sleep at night. That’s why I felt the urge to say this,” Sarma added.

Sarma also emphasised that Srimanta Sankardeva played a pivotal role in promoting Sanatan Dharma, advocating salvation through devotion to Lord Krishna.

The 93rd annual convention of the Srimanta Sankardeva commenced at the Srimanta Sankardev Samannay Khetra, situated on approximately 1,500 bighas of land in Hatikhala field within Rangia, Kamrup district, on Friday.

Founded in 1930, the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha serves as the bedrock of Assam’s socio-religious landscape, dedicated to upholding the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdev. Through its endeavors in education and cultural conservation, the Sangha plays a pivotal role in nurturing Assam’s heritage and values.