Hojai district headquarters renamed Srimanta Sankardev Nagar

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Nov 29: Residents of Hojai district on Thursday thanked chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for renaming Hojai district headquarters from Sankardev Nagar to Srimanta Sankardev Nagar in a cabinet meeting recently.

Notably, Srimanta Sankardev Samanvay Shetra organised a program at Herbal Park in front of the DC Office at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar in Hojai, where the statue of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev was inaugurated on September 4 through the MLA’s United Fund 2020–21.

Bidyut Bikas Bhagwati, district commissioner, lit a lamp in front of the statue of the polymath.

At the same time, Shiladitya Dev, former MLA of Hojai district and present chairman of the Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board, paid homage to him by offering a garland.

Speaking on the occasion, Shiladitya Dev said, “We, the residents of Hojai district, are grateful to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the bottom of our hearts for renaming the district headquarters as Srimanta Sankardev Nagar.”

He added, “We have full faith that the residents of the district will move forward to the peak of progress with the ideals of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.”

Shiladitya Dev further said that on September 4, when they organised the Tirubhav Tithi of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, they had requested the Assam government to rename Sankardev Nagar as Srimanta Sankardev Nagar. “Finally, the state government accepted our request. It is a historic day for all of us,” he said.

Many dignitaries, as well as a large number of people, marked their attendance to express their gratitude to the Assam government. On this historic decision, Pijush Hazarika, guardian minister of Hojai district, also thanked the government of Assam and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking this significant decision.