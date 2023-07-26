Historical Patkai hills turned into graveyard, demand for action grows

HT Correspondent

Margherita, July 25: The once lush and green historical Patkai Hills, located at India’s north-eastern border, now bear a tragic transformation into a graveyard. Many young individuals who arrived here for coal mining have met untimely deaths. The Tai Ahom language denotes ‘Patkai’ as ‘cutting chicken’, but today, this historically significant site is marred by unscientific coal extraction, posing a constant risk of landslides and erosion.

The historical Patkai Hills hold immense historical importance as they witnessed the passage of Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom dynasty and architect of Assam. His vision was to create a great Assam, transcending all barriers of caste, creed, race, language, and religion. However, this sacred place has now become a playground for illegal coal mining, endangering the lives of people residing in Ledo, Bargolai, Tipong, Jagun, Lekhapani, and Margherita regions of Tinsukia district, warned Ramanus Lakra, vice president of the All Adivasi Student Association of Assam (AASAA) central executive committee.

The loss of young lives is distressing, with victims like Pranjal Moran, Nayan Phukan, Dipen Aley, Rupam Das, Kartik Gwala, Bijay Munda, and several others succumbing to untimely deaths during illegal coal mining activities at the Patkai Hills. Dead bodies are often found and discreetly disposed of by coal mafias, while the authorities seem unable to address this burning issue. Recently, a team from the Assam Forest department, including the principal chief conservator of forest, visited Lalmati of Tirap Colliery and expressed shock over the rampant deforestation at Patkai Hills.

North Eastern Coalfields Coal India Ltd., Margherita stands as the largest existing PSU in the 124 number Margherita constituency of Tinsukia district, employing less than 1000 individuals. Despite having BJP-led governments at the union and state levels, the closure of collieries such as Bargolai Colliery, Ledo OCP, Tikak West, Tirap Colliery, and Tipong Colliery of NEC Margherita remains unresolved.

Every day, hundreds of illegally loaded coal vehicles ply from NH 315 road Margherita to other parts of the country, with coal mafias demanding exorbitant entry fees ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000. This rampant illegal coal pilferage has caused significant losses to the state exchequer and NEC. The so-called general manager of NEC CIL Margherita, SP Dutta, has failed to control the coal syndicate, shifting responsibility to the state government. In response, Ramanus Lakra demands an impartial inquiry through the National Green Tribunal, spearheaded by Union Coal minister Dr Prahlad Joshi, to address the illegal coal mining issues at the collieries of NEC CIL Margherita.