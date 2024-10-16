Hojai police seize cattle-laden Bolero van

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Oct 15: Acting on a tip-off, Hojai police seized a Bolero pickup van loaded with cattle at Nilbagan in Hojai district on Tuesday. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 12 CC 3029, was carrying 17 cows and was reportedly traveling from Nagaon to Nilbagan. The police took the truck into custody.

Five individuals were arrested in connection with the case: Jahirul Haque, Mijan Ali, Jahirul Islam, Ziyadul Islam, and Mukshidul Islam, all residents of the Rupahihat Police Station area. The investigation is ongoing.

Hojai district police have reiterated that no illicit activities will be tolerated, and the crackdown on such offences will continue.