Howraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang Distributes One Time Financial Help To Students

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent,

HOWRAGHAT, March 4: Howraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang distributed one-time financial help to students and patients under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund at Howraghat in Karbi Anglong.

In a ceremony held at Loringthepi in Howraghat 293, students and 193 patients were given cheques of Rs. 5,000/- each as one-time financial help by MLA Ronghang.

The programme was attended by the deputy chairman of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Ajit Kumar Dey; executive member of KAAC, Kangbura Kiling; chairman of Howraghat Municipal Board, Bidya Teron and others.

