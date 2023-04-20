HPCF Congratulates Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma For World Record Title

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 19: The Hill People Cultural Forum (HPCF) – a conglomeration of tribal cultural groups and communities in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong has congratulated chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma for leading the way for the Bihu dance to script a name in the Guinness Book of World Records on April 14, where 11,304 bihuwotis (Bihu dancers) and dhuliyas (drum beaters) performed the largest Bihu dance in a single venue. The HPCF has termed the event as a sign of peace and unity through culture among all communities and tribes living in Assam.

- Advertisement -

Congratulating the CEM the Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) and adviser, HPCF, Phenpiga Rengma, “We firstly want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Assam on April 14 last to lay the foundation stone for various mega development schemes and participating in the biggest Bihu performance at Sarusajai stadium. Secondly, we would like to thank our CM for organising such a mega event by the government of Assam. We want to thank him as under his initiative the Assamese gamocha – a symbol of the culture and identity of Assam receiving GI tag from Government of India. The Bihu dance has also claimed the title in the Guinness Book of World Record. Thirdly, we would like to thank our chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang for arranging cultural troupes of different ethnic tribes to participate in the mega event.”

The HPCF chairman, Laichan Engleng said it is the biggest achievement for the people of Assam through the effort of CM as the Assamese gamocha got GI tag and entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest Bihu performance. The event not only took Bihu dance to the world stage, but has brought together all communities and tribes in one platform. It is an expression of peace and unity through culture.

The secretary general, HPCF, Dhiraj Diphusa also said it is only the recognition of Bihu dance, but all communities and tribes could come together. The effort of the CM needs to be appreciated. Also the initiative of CEM of KAAC in facilitating the cultural troupes and general public from Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong to participate in the event needs appreciation.