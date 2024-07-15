Husband arrested for wife’s murder in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 14: Bolu Kurmi (47), a resident of Sarusarai Tea Estate under Pulibar Police Station, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife, Manju Kurmi (46), by strangling her after a physical assault.

Sources indicate that Bolu Kurmi, originally from Balijan, Dergaon in Golaghat district, and his wife often quarreled, exacerbated by his habitual drinking.

Case No 95/2024 U/S 103(1) BNS has been registered at Pulibar Police Station. According to police sources, the accused and the victim lived in a small house near the victim’s paternal house at Sarusarai TE, Pulibor, where they also operated a shop near the highway.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused assaulted the victim with a weapon, evidenced by multiple cut marks on her neck, before strangling her. The accused was apprehended with the knife and taken into custody at the police station.

Police sources confirmed that both the accused and witnesses have been interrogated and examined. EM circle officer of West Revenue Circle, Sajib Das, conducted the inquest, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.