ICFRE-RFRI conducts bamboo charcoal & briquette making training in Jorhat

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 13: The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE)-Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) at Sotai (Jorhat outskirts) organised a three-day training programme (June 10 to 12) on ‘Skill Development on Bamboo Charcoal and Briquette Making’ for the people of Charingia Gaon, Bhogamukh, Jorhat.

The training programme was held as part of the demo village project implemented by the institute at Charingia Village, Bhogamukh.

ICFRE-RFRI director Dr Nitin Kulkarni, in his inaugural address, appealed to the participants to make use of the skills acquired during the training period for livelihood generation.

Dr RD Borthakur, chief technical officer (CTO) of the institute, imparted hands-on as well as theoretical sessions. During the training programme, demonstrations were conducted on different processes involved in bamboo charcoal and briquette making.

The trainees were taught about stacking bamboo inside the brick kiln, firing bamboo in anaerobic conditions, harvesting bamboo charcoal from the kiln, grinding raw bamboo charcoal, preparing adhesive agents for making briquettes, making briquettes, drying, etc.

Dr Borthakur also delivered a presentation on different applications of bamboo charcoal and sensitised the participants to take up this venture as a livelihood-earning option after the training programme.

Certificates were distributed to the participants at the end of the three-day training programme by the director Dr Nitin Kulkarni. RK Kalita, head, Extension Division of the institute, planned and executed the training programme.

