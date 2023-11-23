25 C
ICSSR-NERC sponsored national level lecture programme at Nowgong College (Autonomous)

Assam
Updated:
HT Correspondent

 

NAGAON, Nov 22: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) in collaboration with the Department of Philosophy at Nowgong College (Autonomous) is set to organize a National Level Lecture Programme on November 25. The program is sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research, North Eastern Regional Centre, focusing on the theme “Amrit Kaal Vimarsh: Viksit Bharat@2047”.

Professor Shubhada A. Joshi, retired Head of the Department of Philosophy at Mumbai University, a distinguished researcher, and internationally acclaimed teacher of Philosophy, will be the chief speaker at the event.

Dr. Sarat Borkataki, Principal of Nowgong College (Autonomous), expressed gratitude to the Indian Council of Social Science Research for selecting Nowgong College for this event. He extended an invitation to all professors, research scholars, and students to participate in this auspicious occasion, as mentioned in a press release.

