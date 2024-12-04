18 C
IISF concludes, total footfall at 45,000

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: The 10th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 concluded on Tuesday, with more than 45,000 people attending the event over the past four days.

Assam minister for science, technology and climate change Keshab Mahanta, speaking at the valedictory programme, said IISF 2024 has been a celebration of India’s scientific achievements.

“Over four days, we have witnessed an inspiring display of innovation, collaboration and knowledge-sharing, with participants from all walks of life coming together to explore the transformative power of science,” he said.

Mahanta said Assam is continuing efforts to advance science and technology in the region, and leverage it to build a more sustainable and self-reliant future for India.

In her presidential address, N Kalaiselvi, director-general, CSIR, said, “It is proud to contribute to India’s scientific progress… We are committed to nurturing innovative ideas from the student hackathon and tackling key challenges through mission-driven programmes.”

The IISF featured several sessions, including the Science Institutional Leaders Meet and roundtable discussions on topics such as sustainability, education, manufacturing, healthcare and agriculture, a release said.

The discussions brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and academicians to chart a roadmap for leveraging innovation to achieve self-reliance and global competitiveness, it said.

Over 50 per cent of all participants in the events at IISF 2024 were from the northeast, the release said.

The total footfall is estimated to be around 45,000, averaging more than 10,000 attendees per day. More than 400 resource persons and over 7,000 registered delegates attended the technical sessions, it added. (PTI)

