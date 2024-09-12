IIT Guwahati dean of academic affairs resigns following student’s death

GUWAHATI, Sept 11: IIT Guwahati’s (IITG) Dean of Academic Affairs K V Krishna has resigned from his post following protests by students demanding justice for a third-year student who died allegedly by suicide on Monday.

A third-year Computer Science student, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in his hostel room leading to protests by students who also demanded proper mental health support for all.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IIT authorities said they received the resignation letter of the dean.

‘We are discussing this internally. A decision will be taken soon,’ the statement said.

Students had gathered outside the administration building since Monday evening and many of them did not attend classes in protest against recurring incidents of recurring deaths of students in the campus.

This is the fourth death of a student in IITG this year.

The protesting students claimed that the deceased was suffering from health issues and was disturbed mentally after he was marked for failed attendance (FA).

They alleged that though the deceased student had submitted the required medical certificates, those were not considered making him more depressed.

The protestors also demanded action against a professor who allegedly did not allow several students to pass because of low attendance though many of them had valid reasons for being absent.

IITG Director Devendra Jalihal later met students and held discussions with them for several hours and has taken cognizance of their issues and concerns, the statement said.

‘As a new director who has taken charge recently, he is committed to resolve these issues and ensure overall student well-being in the campus’, according to the statement.

The director has also urged the students to refrain from protests and return to their classrooms.

‘While understanding and acknowledging the concerns of the students, it is crucial to prioritize academic continuity and maintain a peaceful campus,’ he urged the students.

The institute is taking the issues raised by the students seriously and addressing them to prevent future tragedies, he said.

The statement said, ‘The well-being of everyone remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all.’

Meanwhile, media persons were barred by the authorities from entering the IITG campus to cover the protests and subsequent developments. (PTI)