30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
type here...

IIT Guwahati develops device for fast detection of UTI

New device detects specific UTI-causing bacteria called ‘Klebsiella pneumoniae’ within five minutes

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 1 (PTI): A research team of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has developed a 3D printed cost-effective, accurate and reliable device for rapid diagnosis of urinary tract infection (UTI), an IITG release said on Tuesday.

The device, developed by the research team led by associate professor of IITG’s department of chemical engineering Dr Partho Sarathi Gooh Pattader, can measure and identify the type of bacteria in a UTI suspected patient in minutes compared to conventional detection, which uses urine culture that requires a few days.

- Advertisement -

The estimated cost of manufacturing the device is Rs 608 while testing a single sample will cost Rs 8. It will be useful for rural areas where most UTI cases remain undetected due to lack of adequate testing facilities, the release said.

The conventional way to diagnose and detect the specific bacteria is by urine culture, which takes a minimum of two days. Without knowing the specific bacteria responsible for the infection, doctors cannot administer antibiotics to treat the UTI and this delay creates a problem for a patient.

“Early-stage detection of UTI is important to provide timely treatment. The Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT) prototype developed at IIT Guwahati is a photodetector that detects and quantifies a specific UTI-causing bacteria called ‘Klebsiella pneumoniae’ within five minutes from a patient’s urine sample,” Pattader said.

The detection of ‘Klebsiella pneumoniae’ is important not only because it is responsible for UTI, but also for pneumonia and soft tissue infection, he said.

- Advertisement -

“We have used gold nanoparticles with specifically-engineered aptamers. An aptamer is like a 3D puzzle piece that fits only on the surface of a particular bacteria and the gold nanoparticles thus get agglomerated on the surface of the target bacteria giving out a unique signature that can be detected by a UV-Visible Spectrophotometer’’, he added.

The biosensor prototype detects a change in the intensity of light when the aptamer-gold nanoparticles-bacteria come together and the detection time is fast because the aptamer and bacteria instantly combine, Pattader said.

The developed prototype is also generic, i.e., the process is tunable for different types of bacteria and can contribute significantly to primary healthcare, he said.

The details of the POCT prototype have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journal ACS Applied BioMaterials and the paper was co-authored by Pattader, Aniruddha Deb, Prof Tapas K Mandal from IITG and Dr Swapnil Sinha and Ms Mousumi Gogoi from Altanostic Lab Private Limited, IITG Research Park.

- Advertisement -

This research was funded by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), government of India.

Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future
Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future
Most Famous Rivers In India
Most Famous Rivers In India
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer
Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer
5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023
5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ready to hold talks with India on all outstanding issues: Pak...

The Hills Times - 0
Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future Most Famous Rivers In India Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer 5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023