Assam Guv launches Community Vision Document for BTR

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: The Governor of Assam, Laxman Prasad Acharya, launched the Community Vision Document for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in a ceremonial event, marking a significant milestone in the region’s journey towards sustainable peace and development, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimari, and other key officials such as Ministers UG Brahma, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Atul Bora, Ashok Singhal, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, and DGP GP Singh.

Attended the ceremonial launching of the Community Vision Document of the @GovtofBTR by Hon’ble Governor of Assam Sri @Laxmanacharya54 ji in presence of hon’ble Speaker Sri @BiswajitDaimar5 and my colleague Ministers @UGBrahma @RanjeetkrDass @ATULBORA2 and @TheAshokSinghal,… pic.twitter.com/3L5iDUpe82 — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) December 30, 2024

Pegu informed that the Community Vision Document is a transformative initiative under the Bodoland Happiness Mission, which aims to address the aspirations of 26 diverse communities within the region.

The document also serves as a blueprint for fostering sustainable peace, healing, and inclusive development following decades of conflict and violence in the BTR.

Meanwhile, the initiative follows the signing of the 2020 Bodoland Peace Accord, which paved the way for a new era of peace and development in the region.

- Advertisement -

Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss 14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam 10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain 10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam View all stories

The primary objective of the Community Vision Document is to align government efforts with the needs of local communities while promoting trust, inclusivity, and active participation in the region’s progress.

Additionally, the creation of the Vision Document involved comprehensive engagement with over 70 organizations and institutions across BTR.

Furthermore, the process included Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) and Key Informant Interviews (KIIs), ensuring the participation of people from different professions, genders, and age groups.

The document also focuses on addressing key issues in education, healthcare, economic empowerment, cultural preservation, and environmental sustainability.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, it lays down a clear roadmap for achieving sustainable peace and development, underpinned by the shared vision of the BTR’s communities.