Assam revises Holiday List 2025; 8 dates changed

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: The Assam Government has announced a revised official holiday list for 2025, making significant changes to eight key dates, a press release said on Monday.

The move, aimed at improving coordination across schools, government offices, and public institutions, was revealed by the General Administration Department.

Among the key updates are the observances of May Day on May 1, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, and Motak Raja Swargadeo Sarvananda’s Day on May 24.

Additional changes include: Hari Dev Tithi on May 26, Sri Bhubaneswar Sadhu Thakur’s Abhirbhav Tithi on October 23, Kuki Chavang Kut on November 1, Wangala Festival on November 7, and Bir Raghav Moran Divas on November 19.

The adjustments have been made to streamline the planning of administrative and cultural activities, enabling government agencies and public institutions to coordinate events more efficiently.

