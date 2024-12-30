Assam deploys ADS to tackle human-wildlife conflict

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: In a bid to mitigate the rising human-wildlife conflict around Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, the Assam Forest Department, in collaboration with the conservation organization Aranyak, has established 13 Anti-Depredation Squads (ADS), a press release said on Monday.

The initiative is designed to protect both human and animal lives, with a focus on reducing wildlife encroachment into human settlements.

The squads, comprising 57 residents from various villages, were officially formed on Sunday at a meeting held in the Interpretation Hall at Pobitora Wildlife Range.

Meanwhile, Forest Range Officer Pranjal Baruah emphasized that the ADS initiative directly involves local villagers, particularly farmers, who are most affected by wildlife movements near their farmlands.

Training sessions were also conducted during the meeting to equip the participants with essential skills and techniques for self-defense against animals commonly found in the region, including buffaloes, rhinos, wild boars, and jackals.

Additionally, the training included raising awareness about the behavior and characteristics of these animals, enabling the squads to safely drive stray wildlife back into forested areas without harm.

Key stakeholders, including Pranjal Baruah, Forest Range Officer of Pobitora, Mitul Das (Fr-1), and Arif Hussain from the Rhino Conservation Division of Aranyak, participated in the meeting.

They were joined by frontline staff and other colleagues from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

To support the ADS members, Aranyak has further provided winter jackets, raincoats, and charging torches to assist them during emergency situations, particularly in the challenging winter months.