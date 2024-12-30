17 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 30, 2024
type here...

Assam deploys ADS to tackle human-wildlife conflict

The squads, comprising 57 residents from various villages, were officially formed on Sunday at a meeting held in the Interpretation Hall at Pobitora Wildlife Range.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: In a bid to mitigate the rising human-wildlife conflict around Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, the Assam Forest Department, in collaboration with the conservation organization Aranyak, has established 13 Anti-Depredation Squads (ADS), a press release said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The initiative is designed to protect both human and animal lives, with a focus on reducing wildlife encroachment into human settlements.

Related Posts:

The squads, comprising 57 residents from various villages, were officially formed on Sunday at a meeting held in the Interpretation Hall at Pobitora Wildlife Range.

Meanwhile, Forest Range Officer Pranjal Baruah emphasized that the ADS initiative directly involves local villagers, particularly farmers, who are most affected by wildlife movements near their farmlands.

Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
View all stories

Training sessions were also conducted during the meeting to equip the participants with essential skills and techniques for self-defense against animals commonly found in the region, including buffaloes, rhinos, wild boars, and jackals.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the training included raising awareness about the behavior and characteristics of these animals, enabling the squads to safely drive stray wildlife back into forested areas without harm.

Key stakeholders, including Pranjal Baruah, Forest Range Officer of Pobitora, Mitul Das (Fr-1), and Arif Hussain from the Rhino Conservation Division of Aranyak, participated in the meeting.

They were joined by frontline staff and other colleagues from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

To support the ADS members, Aranyak has further provided winter jackets, raincoats, and charging torches to assist them during emergency situations, particularly in the challenging winter months.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Guv launches Community Vision Document for BTR

The Hills Times -
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss 14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam 10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain 10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam