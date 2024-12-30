17 C
Assam CM orders action against cab driver for harassing journalist

Mahanta recounted the ordeal on the micro-blogging platform X, explaining how a simple request to turn on the air conditioning, due to her dust allergy, spiraled into an altercation.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the state police to take immediate action against a cab driver accused of harassing senior journalist Maini Mahanta, editor of Nandini Magazine, in a distressing incident on December 29, the Chief Minister informed on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Please take action immediately @assampolice @gpsinghips”

The incident occurred late in the evening as Mahanta was returning home from an event at Kalakshetra, Panjabari.

She recounted the ordeal on the micro-blogging platform X, explaining how a simple request to turn on the air conditioning, due to her dust allergy, spiraled into an altercation.

The driver allegedly verbally abused her, stopped the car abruptly, and demanded she get out in a dark, isolated area.

Feeling unsafe, Mahanta called her husband for assistance and contacted the police.

In her complaint filed at Dispur Police Station, she detailed how the driver escalated the situation, threatening her with physical harm when she refused to leave the vehicle.

The car, a Premier Swift Dzire (registration number AS 01 PC 7157), has been identified, and the police have assured a thorough investigation.

