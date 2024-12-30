17 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 30, 2024
Goalpara Police crack down on drug trafficking; 3 arrested

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: In an effort to combat drug trafficking, the Goalpara Police conducted two successful operations, leading to the apprehension of three individuals and the recovery of illegal substances and assets, the police officials informed on Monday.

The first operation was carried out by a team led by the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lakhipur Police Station (PS).

As per reports, acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended two individuals at Itakhuli village under Lakhipur PS.

Subsequently, the operation resulted in the recovery of 13.43 grams of heroin and the seizure of a Glamour bike bearing registration number AS18D 5117 from the accused’s possession.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Goalpara Police stated, “Goalpara Police team led by OC Lakhipur PS & staff apprehended two persons at vill-Itakhuli under Lakhipur PS and recovered total 13.43 Gram heroin & one Glamour bike reg bearing no AS18D 5117 from their possession. Legal action initiated.”

https://twitter.com/Goalpara_Police/status/1873389982754472329?t=JyOTTBEhsAmLieGUMV985w&s=19

In a separate operation, the OC of Agia PS led another team to Tukura Part-III under Agia PS jurisdiction.

The team apprehended one person and recovered five vials containing brown sugar from his possession.

“Goalpara Police team led by OC Agia PS apprehended one person at Tukura pt-III under Agia PS and recovered 5 nos vials containing brown sugar from his possession. Legal action initiated”, the Goalpara Police added.

https://twitter.com/Goalpara_Police/status/1873370069826470097?t=1jGwcZZIiSWl_A2EhzvOZA&s=19

In both cases, legal action has been initiated, and investigations are underway.

