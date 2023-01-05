illegally felled logs recovered

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Jan 4: Based on a tip-off, forest officials from Kheroni, Southern Range carried out an operation in West Karbi Anglong on Assam-Meghalaya border areas.

- Advertisement -

The forest officials seized a truck without a registration number loaded with illegally felled logs at Rongchejeng under Jirikideng police station on Tuesday night. It may be mentioned that last Saturday as well, Kheroni forest officials seized a truck from Rongchejeng loaded with illegally felled logs which were being taken towards the neighbouring state of Meghalaya.