illegally felled logs recovered

Guwahati
Thursday, January 5, 2023
HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Jan 4: Based on a tip-off, forest officials from Kheroni, Southern Range carried out an operation in West Karbi Anglong on Assam-Meghalaya border areas.

The forest officials seized a truck without a registration number loaded with illegally felled logs at Rongchejeng under Jirikideng police station on Tuesday night. It may be mentioned that last Saturday as well, Kheroni forest officials seized a truck from Rongchejeng loaded with illegally felled logs which were being taken towards the neighbouring state of Meghalaya.

