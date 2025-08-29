29.2 C
IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall in Guwahati, Authorities on Alert

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 29: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Guwahati in the next 24 hours, to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The city could expect a maximum of 6 cm of rain in one day, with intense spells of 2–3 cm per hour in some parts. These conditions could cause waterlogging, road slowing down, and localized landslides in susceptible areas.

City officials are monitoring the situation closely, and emergency response networks have been put on high alert. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has asked people to observe precautions and be cautious at this time.

Commuters and long-distance travelers have been cautioned to take great care while traveling and avoid making unnecessary trips during periods of heavy rain. Residents of low-lying areas or hilly slopes have been requested to remain vigilant against the threat of flooding or landslides.

Since Thursday, Guwahati has already seen its share of disruptions owing to incessant rain, with numerous neighborhoods badly hit due to waterlogging. As per IMD, rain is expected to persist over Assam and the larger Northeast region through September 2. The region is likely to receive light to moderate showers over the next few days, with scattered instances of heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. The public is advised to remain informed about official advisories and heed instructions from local authorities. ASDMA will keep issuing regular updates to maintain public safety.

