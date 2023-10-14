Inauguration of Patkai Green Farmer Producer Company Ltd Office in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Oct 13: On Friday, the Patkai Green Farmer Producer Company Ltd office was inaugurated at Baruah Grant, Makumqilla in Margherita. This initiative is sponsored by NABARD and has been implemented by the “We for You” NGO in Assam.

The primary objective of the Patkai Green Farmer Producer Company Ltd is to raise awareness about millets, as many people in Assam are not familiar with this nutritious grain. Barun Biswas, the district development officer of NABARD in Tinsukia, attended the inauguration as the chief guest.

Several resource persons and distinguished individuals graced the occasion, including Suman Khalen, the president of Bhittor Powai Gaon Panchayat; Pradip Limbu, a retired headmaster of Nizmakum ME School; Anjana Sonowal, agriculture development officer in Margherita; Priyakhi Borah, agriculture development officer in Ledo; Gitul Chowlu, agriculture extension officer in Margherita; Kishore Borah, president; and Trinayan Gogoi, secretary, both from “We for You” NGO Assam. Additionally, noted farmer Jagat Tamang was also in attendance.