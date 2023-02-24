INC Demands Billionaire Adani’s Arrest 

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Feb 23: Indian National Congress (INC) demanded the arrest of billionaire Gautam Adani, who the party accused of being a fraudster.

In a press conference held at Dongkamukam, West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (WKADCC) office in West Karbi Anglong on Thursday, the president of the party, Sing Teron demanded the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and arrest the chairman of the Adani Group for his alleged illegal business empire.

The Congress leader also accused the Group’s chairman Gautam Adani for allegedly travelling with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in his foreign trips.

“On what grounds has the Group’s chairman got the rights to travel with the PM who openly looted the public exchequer,” Sing Teron asked.

Teron accused the Narendra Modi led centre of patronising the Adani Group and protecting the Group’s chairman Gautam Adani.

Teron said the Congress will continue to protest against the business Group.

The press conference was attended by Congress leader and former executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Alice Engtipi and party leader Augustine Enghee.