India Developing Ayurvedic Eco-System Globally

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 9: Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that an organized Ayurveda eco-system is being developed by his ministry at the global level through education, research, products and services.

He said this while addressing the inaugural session of the conference being held to mark the eighth Ayurveda Day Mahaparva at

Panchkula in Haryana.

Ayurvedic medicine is part of a culture thousands of years old and has been present in the society, education, service, and lifestyle of India since ancient times.

Sarbananda Sonowal said, “In the recent G20 meeting, India presented the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to the member countries, which received everyone’s consent and we achieved unprecedented success was achieved through the G20 declaration. The spirit of constantly moving forward with new experiments, of which the development of Ayush is one, has transformed India from a developing country to the fifth-largest economy in the world.”

The Union minister urged the youths and the common people to create successful startups by commercially manufacturing Ayurvedic products related to agriculture, horticulture and veterinary medicine. With the formation and growth of such startups, India’s economy will become stronger by becoming a self-reliant economy.

Union minister of state for Ayush, Munjpara Mahendrabhai said, “The development of health services is the responsibility of the government and the special thing about Ayurveda is that it emphasizes on public participation to stay healthy. By making Ayurveda a part of lifestyle, service delivery in the health sector can be further strengthened.”

Meanwhile, Padmashree Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary to the ministry of AYUSH said, “Ayurveda is a never-ending treasure of knowledge that keeps moving forward according to time and culture. Today we have come here with the sole purpose of seeing how we can take forward this culture of Ayurveda globally.”

On the other hand, a month-long global campaign organized by the ministry of Ayush with the message ‘Ayurveda for One Health’ also ended on Thursday. Crores of people from all over the world joined this campaign to get a better understanding of how humans, animals, the environment and plants can remain healthy through Ayurveda and create a unique Ayurvedic system.”

Along with the conference, the ‘Ayurveda Mahaparva’ expo and review meeting of the National Ayush Mission (NAM) of eight states was also organized. Ayurvedic product manufacturers, start-ups and Ayurveda professionals from across the country presented their products. In the meeting of NAM, the work and activities of all these states were reviewed.

The ministry of Ayush also urged the representatives of all the states to make the National Ayush Mission. Joint secretary of the of the ministry Kavita Garg gave a review presentation on various activities and the progress of the Ayush Mission in the eight states. Vaidya Manoj Nesari, Ayurveda advisor to the ministry also explained the objective and scope of the conference.

The main programme of the eighth Ayurveda Day will however, be held at IndradhanushAuditorium at Panchkula on the occasion of Dhanvantari Day on November 10.