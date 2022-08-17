34 C
Indian Army To Conduct Recruitment Rally

By The Hills Times
DIPHU: The Indian Army will be conducting Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates of the states of Tripura, Mizoram and 20 districts of West, Lower and South Assam including Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong from November 2 to 16, 2022.

The notification for the recruitment rally has been uploaded on the Indian Army website (www.joinindanarmy.nic.in) and all candidates desirous of availing the opportunity of joining the Indian Army can login on the website and apply for attending the recruitment rally, the official order of the Indian Army stated.

Registration started on August 5, 2022 and will close on September 3, 2022. Notification for women candidates for Agniveer (Women) Recruitment Rally for Corps of Military Police for recruiting year 2022-23 has been uploaded and the registrations have started from August 9, 2022 and will close on September 7, 2022.

Candidates from the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya can apply for the NE Zone Agniveer Women Recruitment Rally, the order said.

 

